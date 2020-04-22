CEBU CITY, Philippines – The enhanced community quarantine or lockdown, in Cebu City will be extended until May 15, Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said in a statement on Wednesday, April 22.

"In light of the increasing number of individuals found positive of the coronavirus disease and based on the recommendations of our health experts in the city, I have decided to extend the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) being implemented in the entire city until May 15, 2020," Labella said.

He said that the increase is also a result of "targeted massive testing of residents in the barangays, where there are positive cases."



As of Wednesday, there are 312 confirmed cases in Cebu City, the highest anywhere in the region.



"However, we will continue to assess the situation and once there is a significant decrease in our recorded cases, we can immediately lift the ECQ," he added.

Cebu has been under community quarantine since March 15, and on lockdown since March 28.

The city's first significant spike took place after it conducted mass testing in Sitio Zapatera, a densely populated low-income neighborhood in Barangay Luz. (READ: At least 9,000 residents in Cebu City barangay placed under total lockdown)



The announcement of the lockdown extension also came after Cebu City recorded 139 confirmed cases in a single day, 123 of whom are from the Cebu City Jail. (READ: 123 in Cebu City Jail test positive for coronavirus)

The following is the breakdown of the 139 new cases in Cebu City:

Cebu City Jail- 123

Cebu City Health Office- 1

Labangon, 9

Barangay Luz, 3

C. Padilla Street, 1

Kasambagan, 1

Inayawan. 1

The new cases drove up the number of coronavirus cases in Cebu City to 312 from a total of 173 as of Tuesday night, April 21.

Under the enhanced community quarantine, non-essential businesses will remain closed, public transportation is not available, and residents who go out to purchase essentials must have a quarantine pass.



Labella said that he would sign the executive order extending the quarantine next week. – Rappler.com