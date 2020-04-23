MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-six of the country's 81 provinces have recorded zero coronavirus cases since the outbreak erupted, based on the tracker of the Department of Health (DOH) as of Wednesday, April 22.

These provinces include the northernmost Batanes island and the southernmost provinces of Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Not all these provinces are confident they were spared by COVID-19, however, as local officials worry about possible undetected cases.

In Sulu alone, at least 3 suspected coronavirus cases died without getting tested. (READ: Many hospitals not qualified to test coronavirus)

Apart from the 26 provinces which has never recorded a case, there are 8 others that are currently COVID-free as all their confirmed cases have either recovered or died. Up to 28 provinces recorded 5 cases or less.

A total of 6,710 cases was recorded around the country as of April 22. Metro Manila is the epicenter of the outbreak, but nearby provinces such as Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan bore the brunt.

Big cities in the Visayas and Mindanao also recorded 3-digit cases.

Below is the list of provinces that recorded zero cases as of April 22, based on the DOH tracker. Local records may be more up to date.

PROVINCES WITH ZERO CORONAVIRUS CASES (as of April 22, 2020) PROVINCES REGION I. Zero cases since the outbreak began Batanes, Quirino Region 2: Cagayan Valley Apayao, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province CAR: Cordillera Administrave Region Aurora Region 3: Central Luzon Camarines Norte, Masbate, Sorsogon Region 5: Bicol Region Guimaras Region 6: Western Visayas Siquijor Region 7: Central Visayas Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte Region 8: Eastern Visayas Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay Region 9: Zamboanga Peninsula Davao Occidental Region 11: Davao Region Sarangani Region 12: Soccsksargen Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur Region 13: Caraga Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi BARMM II. All cases have recovered Abra – The province's 3 cases all recovered as of April 17. CAR: Cordillera Administrative Region Marinduque – The province's 4 cases have all recovered as of April 2. Region 4B: Mimaropa Bohol – The province's lone case has recovered. Region 7: Central Visayas Camiguin – The province's lone case recovered as of April 19. Misamis Occidental – The province had two cases. One recovered while the other died. Misamis Oriental – The province had two cases. One recovered while the other died. Region 10: Northern Mindanao Davao Oriental – The province's 3 cases have all recovered as of April 20. Region 11: Davao Region

– Rappler.com