Over 20 provinces have zero coronavirus cases as of April 22 – tracker
MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-six of the country's 81 provinces have recorded zero coronavirus cases since the outbreak erupted, based on the tracker of the Department of Health (DOH) as of Wednesday, April 22.
These provinces include the northernmost Batanes island and the southernmost provinces of Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.
Not all these provinces are confident they were spared by COVID-19, however, as local officials worry about possible undetected cases.
In Sulu alone, at least 3 suspected coronavirus cases died without getting tested. (READ: Many hospitals not qualified to test coronavirus)
Apart from the 26 provinces which has never recorded a case, there are 8 others that are currently COVID-free as all their confirmed cases have either recovered or died. Up to 28 provinces recorded 5 cases or less.
A total of 6,710 cases was recorded around the country as of April 22. Metro Manila is the epicenter of the outbreak, but nearby provinces such as Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan bore the brunt.
Big cities in the Visayas and Mindanao also recorded 3-digit cases.
Below is the list of provinces that recorded zero cases as of April 22, based on the DOH tracker. Local records may be more up to date.
|
PROVINCES WITH ZERO CORONAVIRUS CASES
(as of April 22, 2020)
|PROVINCES
|REGION
|I. Zero cases since the outbreak began
|Batanes, Quirino
|Region 2: Cagayan Valley
|
Apayao, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province
|CAR: Cordillera Administrave Region
|Aurora
|Region 3: Central Luzon
|Camarines Norte, Masbate, Sorsogon
|Region 5: Bicol Region
|Guimaras
|Region 6: Western Visayas
|
Siquijor
|Region 7: Central Visayas
|Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte
|Region 8: Eastern Visayas
|Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay
|Region 9: Zamboanga Peninsula
|Davao Occidental
|Region 11: Davao Region
|Sarangani
|Region 12: Soccsksargen
|
Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur
|Region 13: Caraga
|Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi
|BARMM
|II. All cases have recovered
|
Abra – The province's 3 cases all recovered as of April 17.
|CAR: Cordillera Administrative Region
|
Marinduque – The province's 4 cases have all recovered as of April 2.
|Region 4B: Mimaropa
|
Bohol – The province's lone case has recovered.
|Region 7: Central Visayas
|
Camiguin – The province's lone case recovered as of April 19.
Misamis Occidental – The province had two cases. One recovered while the other died.
Misamis Oriental – The province had two cases. One recovered while the other died.
|Region 10: Northern Mindanao
|
Davao Oriental – The province's 3 cases have all recovered as of April 20.
|Region 11: Davao Region
– Rappler.com