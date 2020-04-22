MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that an additional 30 Filipinos overseas tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,114 as of Wednesday, April 22.

There were also 6 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 159. Among those who died were 20 Filipino nurses in the United Kingdom who worked in frontline hospitals.

The DFA said 26 more Filipinos recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 295. Of the confirmed cases, 660 people are still being treated.

The DFA said its personnel in foreign posts partnered with different countries' local health authorities, and assured the public it is attending to the needs of Filipinos affected by the pandemic.

Cases were spread out across 42 countries. Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 299

Undergoing treatment: 106

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 191

Deaths: 2

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 374

Undergoing treatment: 286

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 31

Deaths: 57

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 162

Undergoing treatment: 146

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 12

Americas

5 countries included

Total: 279

Undergoing treatment: 122

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 69

Deaths: 88

Of the 1,114 cases, 369 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines counted 6,710 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 446 deaths and 693 recoveries. The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.5 million, while over 177,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com

