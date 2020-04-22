MANILA, Philippines – At least 29 barangays in Metro Manila have been failing to implement lockdown rules set by the national government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said in a statement on Wednesday, April 22.

The DILG said that physical distancing rules, in particular, were not being followed in these barangays, while mass gatherings continued despite the lockdown.

The DILG did not disclose the locations of the barangays.

The announcement comes as the Duterte government contemplates on relaxing lockdown rules beyond April 30 or when the Luzon "enhanced community quarantine" is set to end. (READ: 4 options for the Philippines' coronavirus lockdown)

The DILG on Wednesday ordered the chairmen of the 29 barangays to explain themselves, serving them show cause orders which, if they fail to respond to, could lead to administrative complaints.

"We reached this point because some barangay chiefs have not been adequately watching over their jurisdictions. We cannot be complacent under COVID-19, especially since we still don't know its cure. Many have died, including doctors and health workers," DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in the statement.

The barangay officials have two days to explain why they should not face complaints. Failure to submit an explanation, the DILG said, means waiving this option.

The DILG earlier issued show cause orders against 3 governors and 2 mayors for also failing to comply to the national government's rules.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 6,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 693 recoveries and 446 deaths. Worldwide, the number of infections worldwide has surpassed 2.4 million, while over 170,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com – Rappler.com