LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police in Bicol raised more than P10 million through its Team PNP Bayanihan Fund Challenge to help the Filipinos affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Brigadier General Anthony Alcañeses, PNP Bicol director, initiated the Bayanihan Fund Challenge among the men and women of the PNP Bicol.

"Through our sincere efforts to lend a hand and assist our fellow Filipinos who were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have already raised the total amount of P10, 209,390.00 from the individual voluntary contributions given by the men and women of Police Regional Office 5 as part of the PNP Bayanihan Fund Challenge," Alcañeses said on Wednesday, April 22.

Alcañeses lauded the efforts of PNP Bicol, thanking them for their “willingness to help regardless of their ranks and positions.”

Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PNP Bicol regional spokesperson, said that the money raised from the fundraising has been turned over to the PNP's Finance Service Department for the PNP chief to decide the projects to be supported.

"We don't know the priority projects yet but rest assured that the poorest of the poor will be the beneficiaries of our Bayanihan Fund Challenge," Calubaquib told Rappler.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol has recorded 28 COVID-19 cases. (READ: Where are the coronavirus cases in Luzon?)

So far, 20 patients have recovered in the Bicol region after another 4 cases recently tested negative in the repeat tests.

The region still has 6 coronavirus cases:

Albay- 3

Camarines Sur- 2

Catanduanes- 1

Results for 4 suspect cases are pending. Another 187 have already tested negative.

Two have died, one in Naga and another in Albay.

The DOH in Bicol reiterated its call to the public to strictly follow enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) procedures and follow preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, April 23, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines hovered over the 7,000 mark with 462 deaths and 722 patients who recovered. – Rappler.com