CEBU, Philippines – Except for frontliners and others performing essential tasks, all other residents of Naga City, Cebu, will not be allowed to leave their homes on Sundays under the expanded enhanced community quarantine ordered by Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong.

Choing signed Executive Order No. 100 on Monday, April 21, on the new measure meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease in Naga City. It takes effect at 12:01 am of Sunday, April 26.

"No ECQ pass holder or any other member of the household shall leave his home during Sundays. The stay-at-home policy shall be strictly observed by all members of the household," said EO 100.

Exemptions for frontline medical workers, government officers, exempted manufacturing and business establishments remain.

Only government frontline services, police and uniformed services, pharmacies, medical clinics, hospitals, and manufacturing and industrial business establishments will be allowed to operate during Sundays.

Funeral services will not be allowed on Sundays, except for those who were confirmed by the city to have died from an infectious disease.

Residents with illnesses being home quarantined will be monitored by city health officials.

Mass disinfection of public places will take place on Sundays.

Violators of the EO will be punished under Section 9 and Section 10 of Republic Act No. 11332 or the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases.

"The provisions of the foregoing Executive Order are for purposes of effective and efficient surveillance and response against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, this, violations shall be dealt with as defined under Section 9 and penalized under Section 10 of Republic Act No. 11332," the EO read.

So far there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Naga City, while the province has 3 confirmed cases whose towns are unknown.

Cebu City has the most number of cases in the region with 312 cases out of 346 confirmed cases in the region.



Cebu City announced it would extend its enhanced community quarantine until May 15, while Cebu province has not set an end date for theirs. – Rappler.com