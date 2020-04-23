DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A Filipino boy, who spent his ninth birthday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in Abu Dhabi for COVID-19 treatment, was discharged Tuesday, April 21, before a cheering crowd of medical staff and well-wishers.

The youngest coronavirus patient in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hervie Emmanuel Magos underwent treatment for almost a month. He was admitted on March 22 and was immediately transferred to the ICU a day later. After 19 days in the ICU, Magos was then moved to the hospital’s general ward on April 11, and finally discharged on April 21.

Dr Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, broke the inspiring news about Magos’ recovery on Twitter, where he posted a video of the boy walking by the corridor outside the ICU while medical staff applauded. (READ: Bayanihan in Dubai: Filipinos help OFWs in need amid pandemic)

“The corona’s youngest patient in the Emirates is recovering from intensive care at Khalifa Hospital. The Filipino child celebrates his ninth birthday and celebrates life,” the minister tweeted.

Numbers

Magos is among 1,443 COVID-19 patients in the UAE to have recuperated from the coronavirus since monitoring started in late January, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

On the day he was discharged, MoHAP reported having conducted 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past few days, resulting in the detection of 490 new cases.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 83 more patients, bringing the total recoveries to 1,443.

The UAE is “close to completing one million examinations within an effective scientific methodology to confront the coronavirus epidemic,” Dr Gargash added.

“The challenge is huge globally, and our confidence is absolute in our leadership and in the first line of defense: the army of doctors, nurses, and specialists, as well as volunteers,” he said. (READ: Overseas warriors: Up close with UAE’s Filipino nurses during the pandemic)

According to Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, the total number of COVID-19 patients had reached 7,755, while fatalities were at 46. – Rappler.com