PAMPANGA, Philippines – Two Metro Manila cops were apprehended at a checkpoint in Tarlac for attempting to transport two persons who were undergoing monitoring for the novel coronavirus disease.

They came from Marikina City and sought to reach Victoria town despite lockdown measures under the extreme enhanced community quarantine (EECQ) imposed in the province.

The arrest happened before midnight on April 17 at the checkpoint at Barangay Masalasa in Victorial town. The Tarlac provincial information office revealed details of the incident on its Facebook page only on Wednesday, April 22.

“The attempt to transport two persons under monitoring (PUM) by two Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel assigned at National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) was thwarted by the Victoria Municipal Police Station at Masalasa, Victoria, Tarlac last April 17," the post said.

"The NCRPO personnel, assigned at the 6th Company RMBF, were identified as Patrolmen Carlos Mike Capistrano Millare and Mark Allen Fonacier Manaois,” the post added.

The Metro Manila cops reportedly tried to bring the two PUMs to their residence at Barangay Mangolago in Victoria, according to a report addressed to Colonel David Poklay, Tarlac provincial police director.

Victoria cops manning the checkpoint stopped the vehicle, a black Hyundai Accent car, and questioned the 4 passengers.

“The two PUMs were turned over to the Municipal Health Officer of Victoria for proper disposition while the two NCRPO personnel were taken into custody for further investigation,” said the provincial information office.

Tarlac recorded 29 coronavirus cases, including one death. Tarlac Governor Susan Yap placed the entire province under EECQ through Executive Order no. 10, series 2020 on March 29 to regulate the movement of people within the boundaries of the province.

Under the EECQ, persons in other localities who want to return to Tarlac need to secure necessary permits from their village, municipal or city officials and undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine in close coordination or supervision of local government health offices. – Rappler.com