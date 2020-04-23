Bookmark to watch the interview on Friday, April 24

MANILA, Philippines – Should universities and colleges continue holding classes during the coronavirus pandemic?

As the pandemic opens up a new set of challenges for the education system in the country, people are seeing how important it is to build a more adaptable and inclusive approach to learning.

Several schools opted to make up for lost time with online classes, following a Commission on Higher Education advisory that encouraged schools to use "available distance learning, e-learning, and other alternative modes of delivery in lieu of residential learning if they have the resources to do so."

Last March 25, students of the top schools in the country urged CHED to suspend online classes nationwide. (READ: Students of top 4 PH schools urge CHED to suspend online classes)

The students said that while they "understand the need for learning to continue, the different circumstances of students across universities are not ideal and conducive for such."

On Friday, April 24, Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol sits down with Professor Mariyel Liwanag of the University of the Philippines Los Baños via Skype interview to talk about the challenge educational institutions in the country are facing in the time of pandemic. – Rappler.com