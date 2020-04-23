PAMPANGA, Philippines – The coronavirus frontliners of the Angeles City government have received their hazard pay, the mayor said on Wednesday, April 22.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr said the city released P37 million for the hazard pay of up to 2,246 employees who continue to work in the frontlines amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The release was done soon after the Sangguniang Panlungsod approved the new allocation.

“This is a way for us to extend assistance to the families of the City Hall frontline workers in order for them to cope with this trying time because they have sacrificed much of their personal time to ensure the delivery of services to the public,” Lazatin said.

The allocation followed President Rodrigo Duterte’s Administrative Order 26 which provided for hazard pay to government frontliners.

Lazatin said he also ordered the city’s finance committee to release the special risk allowance of employees involved in medical service. – Rappler.com