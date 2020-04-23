MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has 271 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 6,981, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday, April 23.

The DOH said 16 more COVID-19 patients died, bringing the death toll to 462.

The number of recoveries also went up to 722, with 29 new recoveries reported on Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte will meet the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) at 6 pm on Thursday to thresh out recommendations on whether or not to extend lockdown or the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which is set to expire on April 30.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte's decision will hinge on the capacity of the Philippine health system to take care of coronavirus patients, among other considerations.

Eased lockdowns may be imposed over areas that will be found to be of moderate risk. In those areas, transportation may be partially opened or by 30%.

UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team said this in its April 20 report that the number of coronavirus cases in the country may reach 9,000 to 44,000 by April 30, and that over 50,000 people may have to be hospitalized at the peak of the pandemic in the country. – Rappler.com