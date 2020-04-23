DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City will relax its coronavirus lockdown measures on Sunday, April 26, when the current enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is lifted to make way for a modified community quarantine (MCQ).

Mayor Sara Duterte said epidemiologists she had been consulting about the city situation had given the go-signal to relax certain restrictions although she said people should not expect situation to go back to normal.

Restrictions on mass transporation and establishments will be relaxed. “The only difference between ECQ and MCQ is that mass transportation will again be allowed, albeit in limited number. Workers of some establishments can also go back to their work, subject to limitations and that social distancing should also be observed,” Duterte said.

Establishments that are not considered "essential" will also be allowed to operate, but they should adopt a skeleton workforce and shortened work hours.

“It will be a modified community quarantine with stricter guidelines,” Duterte said.

The ban on mass gatherings will remain under MCQ, including religious ceremonies, meetings and prayers.

Wearing masks will still be mandatory and quarantine passes will still be required for residents going out of their homes to buy food and medicine. They can only move around within their clusters.

They have yet to define rules on land, air and sea travel, she said.

Davao City is scheduled to relax its lockdown measure as its coronavirus cases rise to 99. At least 48 have been discharged while 16 others have died.

“For today, we (still) have 32 positive patients in Davao City,” Duterte said.

Duterte said the city is also working to set up a second COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Metro Pacific-led Davao Doctors Hospital, which will be funded through grants provided under the Bayanihan Heal as One program of the national government.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) is the only testing center in Mindanao so far. – Rappler.com