MANILA, Philippines – While grades can be deferred, the University of the Philippines (UP) will generally be following a numeric grading system for the second semester of academic year 2019-2020.

Based on the university's implementing guidelines released on Thursday, April 23, faculty will have to give numeric grades to students who will pass the course by the end of the semester, which is set for April 30.

Those who will fail or have incomplete requirements will be given a deferred grade, and will have until May 31, 2021, to complete adjusted course requirements. Depending on their performance, they will either be given a numeric grade or dropped from the class. These students can still enroll in subsequent courses, even if they don't have a grade yet for the prerequisite course.

No student will receive failing grades of 4.0 and 5.0 or INC for the current semester.

Academic units whose faculty members may want to give a grade of P or Pass to students will have to file applications on or before May 15, 2020, for possible exemption from the numeric grading system, provided they have "justifiable reasons."

Chancellors would then endorse applications to the UP president through the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs, for eventual consideration of the Board of Regents.

Several UP professors earlier canceled their class requirements and automatically gave students a passing mark, despite a decision from the Board of Regents to continue academic work during the outbreak. The professors did so as an act of compassion, acknowledging the challenges posed by the crisis.

The All UP Academic Employees Union disagreed with the need to seek approval for Pass marks, calling the whole process an "administrative nightmare" that has to be reconsidered. Teachers, added the union, have academic freedom.

"We call on the Concepcion administration to simplify the process for faculty members who will give Pass mark by confining it at the level of the department or college, and by issuing blanket approval to all 'applications for exemption' to ensure that faculty preference will be respected in all units," the union said, referring to UP president Danilo Concepcion.

They also urged their colleagues in the academe to give a grade of Pass, and to consider the health and well-being of students during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Office of the Student Regent has said it will file an appeal with the UP System administration to simplify the process and reconsider mass promotion. – Rappler.com