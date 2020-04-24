CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Del Monte Philippines sought to correct misconceptions that its products are mainly for export and thus cannot be considered "basic agricultural commodities" that may continue operations unhampered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Del Monte lawyer Ramon Velez said 40% of its products are sold in the Philippine market and the large company is clearly an agricultural company engaged in food and food production.

"Our products are sold in the Philippnes. There is even an increased demand for pineapple juice because it's a good source of Vitamin C," Velez said.

Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria Zubiri earlier raised questions about exemptions for pineapple and banana growers in the province. He said the large companies do not affect local food security because most of its products are for export.

He imposed a lockdown on the entire Bukidnon on April 13 and ordered residents to stay at home as the province confirmed its first coronavirus case.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued a show cause order against the governor for possible violation of quarantine guidelines based on a complaint filed by the Philippine Banana Growers and Exporters Association Inc. (PBGEA) and Del Monte Philippines, Inc.

Del Monte has been operating in Bukidnon for almost a century. It is one of the biggest employers in Northern Mindanao.

Zubiri softened his stand since the DILG show cause order even as he argued that the lockdown measures were aimed to protect the residents. The DILG said there was no more reason to proceed with a case.

“I would like to state for the record that I have never ordered agricultural banana and pineapple plantations to stop their operations. Neither did Executive Order (E.O.) No. 20 categorically state the closure of banana and pineapple plantations,” Zubiri said on April 16.

Velez said the guidelines of the Department of Agriculture is clear that any company or entity that is engaged in food production is exempted from quarantine.

"I think that what Zubiri said is not accurate when he said that we are not exempted (from the EO 20) because we are not producing food product.... It is very obvious that Del Monte agriculture company," Velez said.

Velez said guidelines of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also provides exceptions for export entities.

Velez also denied claims that Del Monte has not been observing physical distancing in its operations.

In Barangay Bugo, where its canning operations are located, Velez said they reduced the number of workers per packing tables from the usual 25 workers to less than 10 per table.

"We strictly comply with the social distancing guidelines, we are very strict to the point that we are imposing disciplinary actions against employees who do not follow," Velez said.

"If you're not following guidelines on the COVID-19, you will even be suspended and put on preventive suspension because you are endangering the lives of other employees," Velez said.

E.O. 20 will lapse at midnight on Sunday, April 26. Zubiri said the provincial government will study how it's going to gradually open the province while preventing the spread of coronavirus. – Rappler.com