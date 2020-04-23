MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines recorded 8 new cases of the coronavirus among Filipinos overseas, bringing the total number of cases as of Thursday, January 23, to 1,122.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there were 3 new deaths, raising the current death toll to 162.

The confirmed cases include 653 Filipinos who are still being treated and 307 others who have since recovered.

"The DFA, through its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor the status of our nationals abroad and remains proactive in rallying the support and cooperation of our people in observing measures against COVID-19," the DFA said.

Cases were seen in at least 43 countries. Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 302

Undergoing treatment: 107

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 193

Deaths: 2

Europe

14 countries included

Total: 374

Undergoing treatment: 279

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 38

Deaths: 57

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 165

Undergoing treatment: 145

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 7

Deaths: 13

Americas

5 countries included

Total: 281

Undergoing treatment: 122

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 69

Deaths: 90

Of the 1,122 cases, 399 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Thursday, the Philippines counted 6,981 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 462 deaths and 722 recoveries. The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.6 million while over 180,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com