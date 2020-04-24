MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Malacañang has declared an "enhanced community quarantine" for cities and provinces in Visayas and Mindanao that it deems to be at high risk for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown will last until May 15, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque announced in a taped public address that aired on Friday, April 24.

These areas are:

Antique

Iloilo

Cebu

Cebu City

Aklan

Capiz

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley)

Davao City

Roque said the designation of "high risk" for all these areas is "for rechecking." The assessment could change before April 30.

It's the first time the national government declared such measures outside of Luzon. Previously, only local governments in these areas had imposed quarantine rules.

In fact, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte was set to relax her city's lockdown measures on Sunday, April 26. Under this modified community quarantine, the mayor was ready to allow limited public transportation and establishments to resume operations with a skeleton workforce.

Sara, President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest daughter, said she consulted epidemiologists before making a decision.

Davao City reported 97 coronavirus cases as of April 21, the highest in the entire Mindanao. Davao region has 113 confirmed cases.

Cebu City has 312 cases as of Wednesday, April 22.

What does ECQ mean for these places? As with the ECQ enforced in Luzon, the ECQ in these provinces will entail suspension of public transportation, closure of business establishments save for those giving "essential" services, suspension of classes at all levels, and strict stay-at-home orders for residents.

In Luzon, the ECQ will remain in force until May 15 in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and other "high-risk" areas. – Rappler.com