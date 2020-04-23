PANGASINAN, Philippines – An ambulance from a municipal Rural Health Unit (RHU) in Pangasinan was intercepted by authorities for attempting to smuggle two individuals into the province on Thursday, April 23.

Police identified the ambulance driver as Mark Arky Idos and his companion, Dennis Paragas, both of Sta. Barbara town.

Initial investigation showed that the two were allegedly instructed by their RHU colleagues to pick up a couple identified as Elicia Von Giese and Daryson Paragas, who are also residents of Sta. Barbara.

The couple had come from Quezon City on board a car but were prevented from entering Pangasinan upon reaching the border checkpoint.

They made a U-turn, got off along the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) exit, and called a relative from Sta. Barbara. Moments later, an ambulance came to pick them up.

Police, however, blocked the ambulance after they recognized Von Giese and Paragas as the passengers.

The four individuals are currently under custody of Rosales Police. They will be charged with violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Bayanihan Heal as One Act.

A week ago, police arrested 2 barangay councilors from Urbiztondo town for attempting to smuggle into the province 7 townmates who had been stranded in Metro Manila and lost their jobs following the Luzon-wide lockdown.

The province of Pangasinan is under an Extended Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine until midnight of April 30.

Under the lockdown, people are barred entry into the province, unless authorized by the local government, to prevent imported cases of the novel coronavirus.

No new cases

There has been no additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Pangasinan for the past week, according to provincial health officer, Dr Anna de Guzman.

There are only 4 remaining COVID-19 patients still in the hospital, she said, and all of them are in stable condition with a strong chance of recovery.

Of the 36 coronavirus cases recorded in the province, 23 have already recovered while 9 patients succumbed to the disease. (READ: Where are the coronavirus cases in Luzon?)

De Guzman attributed the big recovery rate in Pangasinan to the good treatment procedures by medical frontliners and early consultation of patients.

She urged the public to continue following measures to prevent infection which include home quarantine regulations, physical distancing, and wearing of face masks.

“The people of Pangasinan should follow home quarantine regulations, including social distancing strictly and to always wear face masks”, said De Guzman.

Village officials

However, some village officials themselves were the ones caught violating the strict measures imposed by the provincial government.

Police said that in Bayambang town, 3 village heads were arrested along with 7 other individuals for violating the gambling and liquor ban imposed as part of the lockdown.

The village chairmen arrested were Ricardo Benitez of Barangay Buenlag 1st, Renato Rosario of Barangay Tamaro, and Romeo Caranto of Barangay Banagan.

The police did not identify the 4 others who were arrested. They are all detained at the Bayambang police station and would be charged with violation of the Bayanihan Heal as One Act. – Rappler.com