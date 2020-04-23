MANILA, Philippines – Taguig City’s drive-thru coronavirus testing centers will be operational by this weekend to make the tests more accessible to residents, Mayor Lino Cayetano announced on Thursday, April 23.

Under the city government’s Systematic Mass Approach to Responsible Testing (SMART), the drive-thru service will be available in temporary testing facilities set up in Bonifacio Global City in Barangay Fort Bonifacio, and Taguig Lakeshore in Barangay Lower Bicutan.

Those who find health centers inaccessible but have personal vehicles can avail of the drive-thru testing service.

The city government also implements barangay-based testing.

Personnel from Taguig’s 31 health centers and 3 “Super Health Centers” will be trained to conduct COVID-19 testing in the barangays where they are located.

"With these approaches, we are making COVID-19 testing more accessible to Taguigeños. In doing this, we are capturing the real breadth of COVID-19 infections in the city, normalizing testing, and taking away the stigma around the infection,” Cayetano said.

As of Thursday, Taguig has recorded 203 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 4 new patients from Barangays Calzada, North Road King, Fort Bonifacio, and Central Bicutan.

Of the figure, 15 have died, 24 recovered, and there are 1,129 suspect cases.

Taguig has partnered with St. Luke’s Medical Center in BGC and the Philippine Red Cross for the testing, in addition to its existing agreement with the Department of Health and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (DOH-RITM). (READ: Philippines now has 15 laboratories for coronavirus tests)

On Thursday, the DOH also said that the coronavirus cases in the country has reached 6,981, with 462 deaths, and 722 recoveries. – Rappler.com