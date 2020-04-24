AKLAN, Philippines (UPDATED) – The province of Aklan said it will seek Department of Health (DOH) clearance to use machines for tuberculosis diagnosis to test for the novel coronavirus disease, in a bid to shorten the turnaround time for results.

Governor Florencio Miraflores said two GeneXpert machines were installed at the Social Hygiene Clinic of the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital (DRSTMH) in Kalibo.

It was donated to the province by the Philippine Business for Social Progress.

The province has been sending swab specimens to the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in Iloilo City. The laboratory that processes most samples for provinces in the Western Visayas could take up to 8 days to return results.

GeneXpert machines, small gadgets the size of an inkjet printer, could detect virus strains as quickly as 45 minutes.

The government itself has acquired 3,000 newly developed GeneXpert test kits for coronavirus.

The DOH said it will go through validation before these are distributed to laboratories nationwide.

Aklan has 7 confirmed coronavirus cases, based on data from the DOH tracker.

On Wednesday, April 22, the province celebrated the recovery of its oldest case. The 86-year old man from Libacao town was discharged from the hospital after showing consecutive negative results.

He was the country's Patient No. 921. He headed home in his lucky red shirt and was sent off with applause from health care workers, with handmade posters of hope and celebration.

"We care for you Tatay, stay healthy," read one of the posters for the patient after spending weeks of confinement for coronavirus.

Nurses, doctors and hospital staff lined the hospital lobby to cheer for the patient's full recovery, including Chief of Hospital II Dr. Paul Macahilas and infectious specialist Dr. Joanne Abril.

He was released for a strict home quarantine in Barangay Janlud. Another swab sample will be taken on April 27.

An ambulance staff of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), wearing full personal protective equipment, transported the patient to his residence. – Rappler.com