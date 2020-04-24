MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government task force on the coronavirus outbreak to move the opening of classes for school year 2020-2021 to September.

"Lahat ng eskuwelahan i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre, except po sa online learning (All schools should consider the late opening of classes to September, except for online learning)," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a pre-recorded statement on Friday, April 24.

On Tuesday, April 21, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said schools eyed August for the opening of classes for the next school year.

Briones, however, had also said that they would still consider the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the opening of classes.

The education department was also considering information communication technology (ICT) platforms, television, and radio in delivering lessons during the coronavirus pandemic, though

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan earlier said that the opening of school year 2020-2021 “does not necessarily mean that students will be coming to school.”

It was still unclear if the policy would also apply to higher education institutions.

Rappler has reached out to Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Prospero de Vera III for comment, but he has yet to respond as of posting. – Rappler.com