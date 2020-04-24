Bookmark to watch this interview at 7:00 PM

MANILA, Philippines – The Islamic fasting month of Ramadan comes at a most difficult time this year, as the world battles a pandemic that has hit more than two million people and killed tens of thousands worldwide.

Rappler talks to Zia Alonto Adiong, an official of the autonomous Muslim region called the Bangsamoro in the southern Philippines, about the observance of Ramadan in the time of COVID-19.

Adiong is a member of the Bangsamoro Parliament and spokesperson of the COVID-19 task force for the province of Lanao del Sur.

What is Ramadan? How has COVID-19 changed the way it is observed this year? What lessons can we learn during Ramadan as we face a pandemic?

