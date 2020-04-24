MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested a motorcycle driver working as an Angkas courier for carrying two boxes of beer believed to be for delivery, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said on Friday, April 24.

The QCPD said in a statement that their checkpoint cops along the corner of Atherton Street and Dollar Street in Barangay North Fairview stopped an Angkas driver who appeared to be carrying two boxes.

When they opened the boxes, they found 24 bottles of Corona Extra La Cerveza Mas Fina and 24 bottles of Stella Artois.

The rider, idenified as Donn Dave Eric Agupitan will face a complaint for violation of the Quezon City liquor ban, Republic Act No. 11332 or the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases, and Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act

QCPD chief Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo reiterated in the statement that the liquor ban will last until the end of the enhanced community quarantine. On Friday, Malacañang extended the lockdown in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas to May 15.

Local government units have passed their own ordinances to ban alcoholic beverages to prevent mass gatherings. Liquor makers have called for the lifting of the bans, arguing that their industry needs to survive, and that people can drink in moderation. – Rappler.com