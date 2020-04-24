MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceeded 7,000 as the Department of Health (DOH) announced 211 new cases on Friday, April 24.

With the latest tally, the Philippines now has 7,192 coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus death toll reached 477, as 15 patients died of the disease, while 40 more COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 762

The new DOH tally was announced hours after Malacañang ordered an extension of the lockdown on Metro Manila and other high-risk areas in Luzon until May 15, to further curb the rise of coronavirus cases in the country. The lockdown was supposed to end on April 30.

Other areas not included in the list will be under "general community quarantine," which essentially means a relaxed quarantine but health protocols must still be in place as the country fights the outbreak. (EXPLAINER: What happens under general community quarantine?)

President Rodrigo Duterte also raised the reward money – to P50 million – for scientists who will be able to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

On Friday, the Asian Development Bank approved a $1.5 billion loan (P76.12 billion), which the ADB called the "largest support ever to the Philippines," to be used for the government's coronavirus war chest. – Rappler.com