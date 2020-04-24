MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Friday, April 24, confirmed that the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) is the country's 18th testing center for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"We now have 18 COVID-19 licensed laboratories. We just approved the Philippine Genome Center," DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino during a press briefing.

She said the DOH was assessing more laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)

"The proficiency testing for Stage 4 laboratories are ongoing to make sure that their procedures are accurate," Vergeire said.

PGC is under the supervision of the University of the Philippines.

The RITM has certified the @phgenome Clinical Genomics Laboratory as an independent testing center for COVID-19. The laboratory will use realtime PCR for the tests. Padayon! pic.twitter.com/z7fXLanW2T — UP Public Service (@UPPublicService) April 24, 2020

The DOH has so far tested 68,765 unique individuals for possible infection as of April 23.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 7,192 cases of coronavirus, with 477 deaths and 762 recoveries. – Rappler.com