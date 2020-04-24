MANILA, Philippines – Sixty-three Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the total number of Filipinos confirmed to have the deadly virus overseas to 1,185 as of Friday, April 24.

The Department oF Foreign Affairs listed 15 more deaths, bringing to 177 the number of Filipinos who died overseas due to COVID-19.

As of Friday, there were 319 recoveries after 12 Filipinos overcame the illness.

Meanwhile, 689 Filipinos were still being treated across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Cases were spread across 43 countries. Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 327

Undergoing treatment: 129

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 196

Deaths: 2

Europe

14 countries included

Total: 389

Undergoing treatment: 286

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 44

Deaths: 59

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 166

Undergoing treatment: 146

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 7

Deaths: 13

Americas

5 countries included

Total: 303

Undergoing treatment: 128

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 72

Deaths: 103

Of the 1,185 cases, 410 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines stood at 7,192 as of Friday, including 477 deaths and 762 recoveries. The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.5 million, while over 190,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com

