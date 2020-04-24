BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who recently returned to Negros Occidental have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The two were among the 35 repatriated Negrense OFWs who arrived in the province by boat in Escalante City on April 14 via Cebu.

Governor Eugenio Lacson said the repatriated Negrenses were brought to the provincial government’s quarantine facility in EB Magalona, and that the two were asymptomatic and under strict isolation.

The first new cases is a 38-year-old male from Silay City. He is an OFW from the Netherlands who arrived in the Philippines on March 24.

The other one is a 50-year-old male from Candoni town and was working as an OFW in Finland.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province to 4. According to the Department of Health Western Visayas, there are 58 coronavirus cases with 14 recoveries and 8 deaths in the region.



The Philippines now has 7,192 coronavirus cases, with 477 deaths and 762 recoveries, as of Friday, April 24. – Rappler.com

