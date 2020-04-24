CEBU CITY, Philippines – An inmate at the Mandaue City Jail tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas said in a statement released Friday evening, April 24.

DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas said in a statement that the inmate has been removed from the general population and "contingency plans are also being implemented accordingly."

According to a Facebook post from the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO), the inmate is a 24-year-old male who is a person deprived of liberty or PDL from the Mandaue City Jail.

The Mandaue City Jail houses a total of 2,100 inmates.

The inmate was admitted to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center after complaining of shortness of breath and swelling.

"Bureau of Jail Management Mandaue City is already preparing the list of the patient's cellmates for swabbing to confirm any contamination," the Mandaue City PIO said in its Facebook post.

The inmate is one of two new infections in Mandaue City, which brings the total number of confirmed cases there to 11.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said in a previous statement that the jail has not allowed visitors since March 19, even before the province was placed on lockdown on March 30.

The new cases in Mandaue City bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Central Visayas to 397.

The new infections in Central Visayas were reported in the following areas:

Cebu City, 21

Lapu-Lapu City, 8

Mandaue City, 2

Below is a breakdown of all the cases (397) in Central Visayas as of Friday:

Bohol, 1

Cebu province, 3

Negros Oriental, 4

Cebu City, 350

Lapu-Lapu, 28

Mandaue City, 11

The Cebu City Health Department announced on Friday that it has 20 new coronavirus cases, but the DOH-7 added to the tally another patient who was not counted earlier because he is not from Central Visayas. This means Cebu City has a total of 21 new cases on Friday. (READ: Cebu City Jail reports 17 new coronavirus cases)

As of Friday, the Philippines has 7,192 coronavirus cases, with 477 deaths and 762 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.7 million, while over 190,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse Rappler.com