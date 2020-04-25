PANGASINAN, Philippines – A policeman assigned in Quezon City, his wife, and his parents were arrested on Friday, April 24, for breaching a checkpoint in Rosales town in Pangasinan.

Corporal Isidro Alcaraz is assigned at Mobile Force Batallion District in Quezon City, but he is a resident of Barangay Palospos in San Carlos City here. On Friday, his ilver Toyota Corolla was flagged at the checkpoint at the Rosales. His parents and his wife were with him.

Pangasinan is under extreme enhanced community quarantine. On Friday morning, Malacañang announced that the province was among the areas where President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the lockdown extended until May 15.

Alcaraz was allowed to pass through since his job as a policeman exempted him from the quarantine rules. However, his companions were not allowed to be on the streets.

He sped off and was later cornered by cops at the boundary of Rosales and Santo Tomas towns.

Colonel Redrico Maranan, Pangasinan provincial police chief, said complaints of disobedience to authority would be filed against the 4 people. An administrative complaint will also be filed against Alcaraz. – Rappler.com