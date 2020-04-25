MANILA, Philippines – Police busted an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Parañaque City on early Saturday morning, April 25, leading to the arrest of 53 people, most of whom were Chinese.

Police said the 44 Chinese and 9 Filipinos were brought to the Parañaque police station for further questioning.

Parañaque City Police chief Colonel Robin King Sarmiento said that police received a report that some "armed civilians" were loitering in Barangay Tambo in violation of the lockdown curfew, and a mobile patrol was dispatched to the area to check the report.

Sarmiento said the police noticed that the men seemed to have concealed weapons and when they approached the men, they started running to a nearby house and went inside. The police followed them.