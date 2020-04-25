MANILA, Philippines – Not content with merely receiving aid, beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in two barangays in Cebu launched their own relief drive to help other residents affected by coronavirus quarantine measures.

In Barangay Odlot in Bogo City, the 4Ps recipients distributed rice, instant coffee, canned sardines, mung beans, and body soap to members of their community who are not 4Ps beneficiaries.

This was according to Joy Lucero, the 4Ps beneficiary who led the relief drive, as quoted in a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) press release.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Talisay in the town of Santa Fe, 4Ps beneficiaries pooled together money to distribute food packs to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens in their village.

"As of now, we were able to provide food packs for 10 people based on the total contribution of the group. We chose to give to PWDs and senior citizens who do not have their own incomen," Zenitha Ocampo, a 4Ps beneficiary who helped in the effort, said in Cebuano.

Ocampo's daughter, Jane Marie, is a PWD.

"I know how it feels to be in need. That is why I also want to share with others," she said in Cebuano.

There are 5,463 4Ps beneficiaries in Bogo City and 3,510 in Sante Fe. There are a total of 152,482 beneficiaries in the whole Cebu province.

4Ps beneficiaries were among the first to receive financial assistance under the government's emergency subsidy program.

The fund intends to provide cash subsidies to 18 million low-income families who may not be able to support themselves due to the government's coronavirus quarantine measures.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it has released cash aid to over 3.7 million 4Ps beneficiaries, with cash cards amounting to P16.3 billion. – Rappler.com