MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections has again extended the suspension of voter registration to June 30, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comelec Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr said in a press statement on Saturday, April 25, that the Comelec en banc approved this, after the government extended the enhanced community quarantine in parts of the country to May 15.

“The conduct of voter registration is not yet advisable since there will be restrictions on the movement of people and on certain activities,” Sinocruz said.

The suspension also covers the issuance of voter’s certifications in all Comelec offices and satellite registration offices.

“The period from May 1 to June 30 will be used to ensure that anti-COVID19 measures can be fully integrated into the registration process,” said Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez.

It was the third time that the Comelec suspended voter registration over the coronavirus outbreak. The first was on March 9, when it was suspended until March 31, which was later extended to April 30.

The Luzon-wide lockdown was supposed to lapse on April 30 but President Rodrigo Duterte has extended it to May 15 in select areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, and in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippines has 7,192 coronavirus cases, with 477 deaths and 762 recoveries as of Friday, April 24. – Rappler.com