BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Baguio City on Saturday, April 25, confirmed 8 new coronavirus cases, including 4 medical frontliners and an 8-day-old baby.

Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong said in a press statement on Saturday that the medical workers are all from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC).

The two BGHMC doctors, nurse, and hospital clerk are all in stable condition, Magalong said.

The medical frontliners are from Woodsgate Subdivision in Camp 7 in Barangay Sto Tomas Proper, and from Barangay BGH Compound. For containment, Magalong said he would order a lockdown of the two barangays and the subdivision.

BGHMC Medical Chief Dr Ricardo Ruñez said they started all necessary measures to trace all contacts of the patients and were preparing their hospital staff for testing.

"We will start disinfecting wards, have advised to temporarily stop admissions and communicating with other hospitals for this matter. We will continue with the triage," Ruñez told the mayor.

The city's Public Information Office said in an update on Saturday afternoon that 4 other coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday: two overseas Filipino workers who came from the United States, an employee of the Baguio Country Club, and an 8-day-old infant.

The OFWs are from Barangay Dominican Proper in the city and La Trinidad, Benguet.

Magalong said the city is taking the necessary measures in terms of medical interventions, contract tracing, quarantine and disinfection to contain the further transmission of the virus, following the latest cases.

With the new cases, there are now 13 active coronavirus cases in this city. Of the previous cases, two are nurses who also worked at BGHMC, one of them also a resident of Woodsgate Subdivision.

Baguio City is among the select "high-risk" areas out of Metro Manila to be placed under the lockdown until May 15. This may still change subject to a reassessment before April 30, Malacañang said earlier.

The Philippines has 7,192 coronavirus cases, with 477 deaths and 762 recoveries as of Friday, April 24.

