PAMPANGA, Philippines – What could have been a peaceful arrest turned into action movie-like scenes after a suspected Korean sex trafficker led police operatives to an hour-long chase.

According to a police report obtained by Rappler on Friday, April 25, the incident happened in the tourism districts of Barangay Anunas and Barangay Malabanias in Angeles City in the afternoon of April 21.

In a report submitted to Central Luzon police director Brigadier General Rhodel Sermonia, Regional Anti-Trafficking Task Group 3 (RATTG3) chief Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Pangan said his unit received information that a Korean man identified as Younsu Na was engaged in pimping Filipino women.

RATTG3 got information that Na, a 44-year-old Angeles City resident, had been hiring young Filipino women for prostitution. He would transact with customers, mostly foreigners, and then deliver the victims to pre-agreed hotels or other locations.

The suspect was placed under surveillance. On April 21, with the help of a person who can speak Korean, an undercover operative was able to negotiate with the suspect to bring a woman in front of Golden Hotel located in Korean Town in Barangay Anunas.

Around 2 pm, the suspect arrived in his vehicle to “deliver” a 21-year-old Filipino woman to the undercover cop. The operative approached the suspect’s vehicle. After handing over the marked peso bills as payment, he signaled to his back-up colleagues.

The other RATTG3 operatives then surrounded the Korean suspect’s vehicle. But instead of giving himself up in peaceful manner, the suspect revved up the engine and fled.

“The back-up police officers tried to block the fleeing suspect but they failed to do so. Instead, they were [almost] hit and bumped by the fleeing suspect,” the police report stated.

The suspect sped off towards Barangay Malabanias and was pursued by police operatives. He was eventually cornered but he tried to back up and drive off, prompting operatives to shoot at his vehicle’s tires.

The Korean suspect then left his vehicle and fled on foot.

He was finally arrested after RATTG3 sought the help of the local police and barangay officials of Malabanias village.

The suspect and the trafficked woman were initially brought to the Regional Crime Laboratory in Camp Olivas in San Fernando, Pampanga for physical examination and later to the RATTG3 office for interrogation and documentation.

The suspect faced charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 as amended by RA 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.

Na is also charged with resistance and disobedience to persons in authority and damage to property.

For being caught outside his place of residence, the Korean also violated enhanced community quarantine rules. – Rappler.com