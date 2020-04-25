MANILA, Philippines – Another 152 Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos to 1,337, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, April 25.

Seven new fatalities bring the death toll to 184.

Meanwhile, 9 more patients have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospital, bringing total recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 328.

Some 825 Filipino patients are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in different countries.

Confirmed cases of Filipinos with the coronavirus are spread out among 43 countries across 4 regions. They are:

Asia Pacific: 12 countries

Total: 327

Undergoing treatment: 127

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 198

Deaths: 2

Middle East & Africa: 12 countries

Total: 270

Undergoing treatment: 245

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 11

Deaths: 14

Europe: 14 countries

Total: 413

Undergoing treatment: 306

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 44

Deaths: 63

Americas: 5 countries

Total: 327

Undergoing treatment: 147

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 75

Deaths: 105

Of the total 1,337 confirmed cases, 410 have confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The DFA said it began monitoring and compiling reports of overseas Filipinos who have contracted the virus since March.

Over the past month, the DFA noted an increasing trend in confirmed cases, with an average of 37 new cases per day, and a “steady rate” of 5 deaths and 7 recoveries per day.

Most confirmed overseas Filipino coronavirus cases are in Europe. The highest number of recoveries are in the Asia Pacific, while most fatalities are in the Americas, the DFA said.

In the Philippines, the DOH has recorded 7,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 494 deaths and 792 recoveries as of Saturday, April 25. – Rappler.com