PAMPANGA, Philippines – Residents of Magalang town in Pampanga panicked when they read claims on social media that an elderly woman who passed away was wrapped in a plastic body bag before it was buried at the municipal cemetery.

The "mysterious burial" was soon causing commotion over social media in the town that just recorded its first confirmed coronavirus case on April 16.

The 77-year-old resident of San Isidro Resettlement died at the Dr. Andres Luciano District Hospital (DALDH) earlier in the day after losing her battle to tuberculosis, according to the municipal government.

Her X-ray results showed she also had pneumonia, however, making her a suspect coronavirus case.

Based on national government protocols imposed during the pandemic, her body was wrapped in body bags and was buried within 12 hours after her death.

But the story that circulated online was different. Angry residents put to task barangay and municipal officials for allowing the burial of what they were convinced to be a coronavirus death from Angeles City or City of San Fernando.

Others were angry that "bodies wrapped in plastic bags” were buried at the municipal cemetery, seemingly suggesting there was more than one suspected coronavirus death in the town.

Fear and anger spread like wildfire online, prompting the municipal government of Magalang to issue a statement at 10 p.m on the same day.

"Ang pasyente ay HINDI COVID-19 positive taliwas sa kumakalat na balita (The patient wasn't COVID-19 positive, contrary to rumors online),” the municipal government said in a statement.

It said the hospital coordinated with the municipal government to handle the body properly, making sure to observe all personal hygienic measures and to decontaminate the body before it is buried.

Mayor Romulo Pecson warned the people against "fake news," and encouraged them to rely on the town's Facebook page for information about the local situation.



Discrimination

Confusion and panic have gripped Magalang since its first case was confirmed – a 31-year-old female health personnel working at the Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (JBLMRH) in the City of San Fernando.

Residents asked authorities to put the barangay where she lives in lockdown. Others suggested all hospital staff must not be allowed to return to their homes during the pandemic.

“It is sad that when we frontliners started working to protect the people of our town, many posted ‘salute to our front liners our heroes!’ But now that one of our fellow health frontliners contracted the disease, she and her family are being harassed," said Magalang municipal health officer.

The health worker was based in City of San Fernando but went home to Magalang on April 4 to visit her family. Pecson said her family was placed under 14-day home quarantine. Contract tracing was also underway.

The town's major supermarket, FCC Supermarket, earlier refused entry to residents of Barangay San Francisco, where the health worker lives, falsely citing a supposed order from the municipal government.

The municipal government denied such an order and the supermarket has since apologized.

The town also passed Ordinance no. 13, series 2020 known as the “Enhanced Anti-Discrimination Ordinance of Magalang, Pampanga.” It prohibits discrimination against persons under monitoring, being investigated or have been infected with infectious disease, their families, health workers, and other front liners.

Violators face a fine of P2,500 or imprisonment of up to 6 months.

Panic in Batangas, too

In Batangas province on Thursday, April 23, residents also panicked when social media went abuzz with claims that buses carrying hundreds of foreigners infected with coronavirus were making their way to the town of Lian.

It's true 13 buses were on their way to the town, but they were not infected foreigners. They were overseas Filipino workers who were going to be quarantined in Lian for 14 days, said Lian Mayor Isagani Bolompo.

Officials in Lian blocked the buses on the highway. Residents were wary of getting new coronavirus cases after the town's sole case had recovered.

"May nag-post sa Facebook na may mga paparating nga daw na mga foreigners sakay ng mga bus na infected ng COVID-19 kaya nag-panic ang mga tao dito sa amin kaya hinarang sila (There was a post on Facebook claiming that foreigners infected with coronavirus were on their way here. They were blocked from entering the province)," Bolompo said in a phone interview.

It was a case of miscommunication and a lack of proper coordination, said Bolompo. Administrator Hans Cacdac of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) soon came to his office to explain the situation.

"Inamin naman nilang hindi na sila nakipag-coordinate sa local government unit. Pero ayon sa OWWA wala namang infected ng COVID-19 sa mga OFWs na sakay ng 13 na bus patungo dito sa Lian (He admitted that they failed to coordinate with the local government unit. According to OWWA, no one among the OFWs in the buses bound to Lian is infected with COVID-19)," Bolompo said.

The local Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19 called a meeting and the buses were allowed to enter Lian.

Bolompo said the OFWs already underwent 14-day quarantine where they came from but, based on Department of Health protocols, they need to udergo another 14-day quarantine in the country.

Bolompo said the OFWs were temporarily accomodated for breakfast at Chateau Royale in Barangay Kaylaway in Nasugbu town before proceeding to Matabungkay Beach Resort in Lian town which will serve as their quarantine facility. – Rappler.com