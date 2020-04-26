MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 7,579 on Sunday, April 26, after 285 new cases were recorded.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reported 7 new deaths due to COVID-19. With this, the country's death toll breached the 500 mark, now standing at 501.

Meanwhile, 70 more patients have recovered from the virus, increasing the number of recoveries to 862.

On Friday, April 24, the government identified high-risk areas around the country which will be under enhanced community quarantine until May 15 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, the lockdowns that have been in place over Metro Manila and affected provinces in Luzon since mid-March were extended for the second time.

Moderate-risk and low-risk areas will follow general community quarantine guidelines.

Some local governments have begun targeted mass testing in their areas to complement the national government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, the coronavirus death toll breached the 200,000 mark on Saturday, April 25, and at least 2.86 million people worldwide have been infected. – Rappler.com