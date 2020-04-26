MANILA, Philippines – Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco announced on Sunday, April 26, that he will donate his salary from April 2020 until the end of his term in June 2022 for families who are not part of the national government's emergency subsidy program during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, Tiangco said the total donation will be P3,291,809.76, or 27 months worth of his salary.

"Alam ko 'di pa rin ito sapat para mabigyan ang lahat ng mga apektado. Pagpasensyahan 'nyo na po ang aking nakayanan. Nawa'y makatulong po ito para maibsan ang hirap na ating dinadanas ngayon, lalo na sa mga pamilyang walang-wala sa buhay," he said.

(I know this isn't enough to support all those affected. I'm sorry if this is the only amount I came up with. I hope this will be helpful for those who need it, especially families who really have nothing.)

At least 18 million poor households affected by the lockdown are expected to receive P5,000 to P8,000 from the government. But many have criticized the strict guidelines on who can be beneficiaries. (READ: Duterte chaos leaves barangay officials 'helpless' amid lockdown)

Tiangco said he will leave it to the city's social welfare division to choose beneficiaries and decide how much would be given to each family. He reminded the public that this is a huge task for the city officials.

"Sa tingin ko walang matinong tao ang gugustuhin ang responsibilidad na ito, gayong alam naman natin na hindi lahat ay mabibigyan. Ang pakiusap ko lang, 'wag tayong magalit sa kanila kung hindi tayo mapipili," the mayor said.



(I think no one wants to have this responsibility, given that we know not all will benefit. I only appeal to the public not to be angry at the officials if they aren't chosen.)

Tiangco joins several other government officials who donated their salaries for the benefit of vulnerable households.

But he is the first one to donate his salary until the end of his term. (READ: LIST: Public officials, workers donating salaries for gov't efforts vs coronavirus pandemic)

Metro Manila and several high-risk areas in Luzon remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15. Moderate-risk and low-risk areas, meanwhile, will follow general community quarantine guidelines.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 7,579 coronavirus cases, with 501 deaths and 862 recoveries. – Rappler.com