MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Corrections said that 27 more inmates from the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The 27 who tested positive form part of the second batch of those who were isolated at the CIW,” Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said in a statement on Saturday, April 25.

The 27 were among the 51 inmates who were tested on April 21.

The new patients were brought to the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) quarantine area, bringing to 47 the number of female COVID-19 cases at the facility, the BuCor said in a statement released on its official Facebook page also on Saturday.

The BuCor said that the new patients were “received properly by the medical staff of the quarantine facility and were checked by the medical doctor on duty.”

The statement added that the 27 COVID-19 patients were “well and are asymptomatic.”

The BuCor said that the agency continues to provide focused medical care on the patients to ensure that none of them would develop severe symptoms.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) donated 27 new folding beds and mattresses for the new patients.

Thanking the ICRC, the BuCor described the international humanitarian group “as a major partner in setting up the NBP COVID-19 quarantine site and in the conduct of COVID-19 tests for the PDLs [Persons Deprived of Liberty] at CIW.”

The BuCor said all other prison and penal farms across the country are still free from coronavirus infections.

However, city jails in Cebu and Quezon City, which are under the supervision of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), are already dealing with several cases of COVID-19. (READ: 'TAKOT NA TAKOT KAMI' While government stalls, coronavirus breaks into PH jails)

As of Sunday, April 26, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 7,579 while the death toll breached the 500 mark, with 501 fatalities. There were 862 patients who have recovered. – Rappler.com