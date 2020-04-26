MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that the total number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad is now at 1,343 as of Sunday, April 26.

The latest figure is 6 cases higher than the 1,337 cases reported on Saturday, April 25.

Out of the total cases, 827 are undergoing treatment while 331 have already recovered or been discharged.

The Department of Health has verified 420 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.

One new death has also been recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 185.

The DFA said the cases can be found across 44 countries – mostly in Europe with 418 cases and the Asia Pacific with 327 cases.

More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 106 deaths as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 300 overseas Filipino workers from Maldives arrived on Sunday at the isolation facility at the World Trade Center for their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

"The DFA will continue to monitor the status of our people abroad and will keep on rallying the observance of preventive measures against [the] COVID-19 pandemic," the DFA said.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific (12 countries)

Total: 327

Undergoing treatment: 127

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 198

Death: 2

Europe (15 countries)

Total: 418

Undergoing treatment: 308

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 47

Deaths: 63

Middle East and Africa (12 countries)

Total: 270

Undergoing treatment: 245

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 11

Deaths: 14

Americas (5 countries)

Total: 328

Undergoing treatment: 147

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 75

Deaths: 106

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 7,579 cases of the coronavirus, with 501 deaths and 862 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks) – Rappler.com