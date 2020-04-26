CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 22 of the 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Cebu City on Sunday, April 26, are in 3 sitios in Barangay Luz.“These new cases were detected because of the mass testing we’ve been doing in the barangay cluster clinics,” Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said in a statement. “The positive patients will be transferred to barangay isolation centers,” he added.Luz is the same barangay where Sitio Zapatera is, where at least 136 have tested positive for the virus, the highest concentration of any area in the Central Visayas. (READ: Entire Cebu City sitio 'presumed contaminated' with coronavirus

The 22 cases are mostly along Cabantan Street, near the Ayala Access Road. At least 13 are in Sitio Sto. Niño, 8 in Sitio San Vicente, and one other in Sitio Lubi.



The others newly confirmed cases are in the following areas:

Sitio Magsaysay, Barangay Suba, 8 Block 3 Missionaries, Barangay Suba - 5

Calumpang, Barangay Inayawaan - 3

Sitio Pa-ilob, Barangay Sambag Dos - 1

Sitio Ponce, Barangay Capitol Site - 1

Another person tested positive from the Cebu City Jail, bringing up to 211 the number of cases in the facility. (READ: Cebu City Jail reports 63 new virus infections)



To date, the Cebu City Jail has the most number of coronavirus cases in any jail in the country so far. (READ: What you need to know about the Cebu City Jail)



The new cases pushed up Cebu City’s total number of infections to 452.



Contact tracing will be conducted from the newly-discovered cases to give the Cebu City Health Department a better idea of who to prioritize for testing.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that coronavirus cases are up to 7,579, with a death toll of 500, as of Sunday, April 26. Recoveries have also increased to 862.

Globally, the coronavirus death toll breached the 200,000 mark on Saturday, April 25, and at least 2.86 million people worldwide have been infected. – Rappler.com