PAMPANGA, Philippines – Concepcion, Tarlac Mayor Andres Lacson has prohibited residents of all the town’s 45 barangays to go to the public market, supermarkets, and grocery stores to get necessary and essential goods.

Lacson has ordered the municipal police manning checkpoints and control points to allow only business persons engaged in “rolling stores” and vendors or stall renters at the town’s public market.

Under the rule that began on Thursday, April 23, residents must rely on rolling or mobile stores for their meat, fish, vegetables, and related goods. For canned goods, milk, diapers, and other grocery products, residents need to order these from owners of sari-sari stores in their respective villages.

Lacson notified the police that only owners of sari-sari stores with proper identification cards and quarantine passes can go and shop in private supermarkets and grocery stores.

Before the new rule was imposed, half of the town’s barangays (villages) are allowed to buy their needs at the public market and the other half can go to the satellite market, which is now closed.

New suspect cases

In a video message posted on the town’s official Facebook page on April 22, Lacson said that the new shopping rule had to be implemented after several persons, including the municipal treasurer, were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The local government has done a mass testing using rapid test kits. Those who tested positive are currently classified as probable cases and must be subjected to confirmatory tests.

Lacson said that the townsfolk now need to stay within their respective barangays, as inter-barangay travel is strictly prohibited.

He said that the municipal government had tapped sari-sari stores as retailers of private supermarkets and grocery stores and that sari-sari stores will accept specific orders from residents.

The mayor also ordered the cancellation of all quarantine passes distributed earlier to residents. He said the municipal police chief will issue new quarantine passes for rolling store operators, public market vendors and sari-sari store owners who will bring their products to all barangays of the town.

Difficult for the poor

Several residents have asked the municipal government through comments on its Facebook page to revert to the old rule where one representative of every household is allowed to go to the public market and grocery stores on per-schedule basis.

Some said the prices of products, especially infant and toddler’s milk and diapers, are hardly available in sari-sari stores. They are also more expensive compared to the prices in supermarkets and big grocery stores.

They said that money has been a major problem during the enhanced community quarantine because people have not been working since March 17, when the national government imposed a Luzon-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (READ: Metro Manila, other 'high-risk' Luzon areas to remain on lockdown)

“Why do you make the already difficult situation much worse for us? Why not just go back to the more simple rule of dividing the 45 barangays into two clusters? This is too much stress for all of us,” a netizen said in Kapampangan.

“You make life more difficult, especially for the poor. Did not you think that we now have to buy goods at higher prices? Only sari-sari stores will earn (under the new rule) and others will certainly take advantage of this. We can save money if we will buy directly from grocery (stores) and public market,” another said.

One sari-sari store owner said it will not be easy for them to buy all the things needed by people in their respective streets or villages, as they do not have enough money to do this.

Some residents of far-flung agricultural areas said that rolling stores could not reach them and that the food packs they received from the provincial and municipal government lasted only several days.

Drastic measures

But Lacson appeared bent on implementing the new rule he imposed. He apologized for the “inconveniences” residents have been enduring, but he could not compromise the safety and health of the people of his town. Drastic measures should be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said.

On April 24, the municipal government also imposed 4 am to 1 pm window hours for shopping in supermarkets and grocery stores, contrary to the recent directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Through an advisory issued on April 18, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año directed all local government executives to "discontinue the imposition of 'narrow or limited window period' on the access to and operations of public and private establishments such as wet markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and pharmacies."

Año said that window hours only encourage crowding in markets and grocery stores and defeat the purpose of the strict social distancing due to limited shopping time.

"The imposition of such restrictions further creates congestion of people who further flock to these establishments at the same time, and poses risks on the implementation of social distancing," Año said.

Concepcion has one confirmed COVID-19 case – a 64-year-old woman from Barangay Alfonso who already recovered from the disease. She is still being monitored by health officials. The town has 16 suspect cases and 25 probable cases as of April 24. – Rappler.com