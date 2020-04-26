BAGUIO, Philippines – A year ago, Mayor Benjamin Magalong closed half of Session Road to vehicular traffic every Sunday. It encouraged people – residents and tourists alike – to spend the day along the most famous street in the country's summer capital. (READ: Kidlat Tahimik in lockdown: The Baguio Holy Week madness I didn't miss)

Different activities were held like lechon day, Mindanao fruit day, martial arts day, and others to revitalize the central business district.

Armed with colored chalk, children were encouraged to use the roads as their canvas. Buskers performed and were rewarded.

Then COVID-19 came.

Since March, Magalong declared Sunday to be literally, the city's rest day. Stores and the once bustling Baguio City Market are closed and only essential workers are permitted to come out of their homes.

The quiet Sundays have made the city central hauntingly charming and beautiful.

–Rappler.com