IN PHOTOS: A month of Sundays in Baguio City
Since the coronavirus pandemic, Sundays have become the summer capital's rest day. Its empty streets made the city central hauntingly charming and beautiful.
Published 10:30 PM, April 26, 2020
EMPTY STREETS. The local government of Baguio imposed a mandatory lockdown on Sundays since March because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
BAGUIO, Philippines – A year ago, Mayor Benjamin Magalong closed half of Session Road to vehicular traffic every Sunday. It encouraged people – residents and tourists alike – to spend the day along the most famous street in the country's summer capital. (READ: Kidlat Tahimik in lockdown: The Baguio Holy Week madness I didn't miss)
Different activities were held like lechon day, Mindanao fruit day, martial arts day, and others to revitalize the central business district.
Armed with colored chalk, children were encouraged to use the roads as their canvas. Buskers performed and were rewarded.
Then COVID-19 came.
Since March, Magalong declared Sunday to be literally, the city's rest day. Stores and the once bustling Baguio City Market are closed and only essential workers are permitted to come out of their homes.
The quiet Sundays have made the city central hauntingly charming and beautiful.
SUMMER. For the first time in decades, there are no tourists in Baguio City, known as the country's summer capital. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
QUIET DAY. The Baguio City government's mandatory lockdown every Sunday means no market day and establishments are closed, except hospitals. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
COMPLIANT. Baguio City residents follow the city government's order especially after COVID-19 cases were recorded. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
CHARMING. Everyone loves Baguio. People are hopeful that the halt in activities is only temporary. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
