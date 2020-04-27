MANILA, Philippines – Makati Mayor Abby Binay ordered the city police to investigate the case of a cop assaulting a resident of a private village, vowing charges will be filed against those found accountable for the incident.

Makati City government spokesperson Michael Camiña said on Monday, April 27, that Binay already directed the city police to pursue an “immediate inquiry” into the confrontation at the posh Dasmariñas Village.

“Mayor Abby has ordered the Makati Police to conduct an immediate inquiry into the reported incident at Dasmariñas Village involving policemen and a resident. The appropriate charges should be filed against those concerned after a full investigation,” Camiña said in a statement.

On Sunday evening, April 26, village resident Javier Salvador Parra was told by a house staff member that the police were outside his home to fine him P1,000 because his helper was not wearing a face mask while watering their plants.

Binay previously signed an ordinance requiring everyone to wear face masks when in public places and common areas in Makati.

Parra then went out of his home to confront the police officer. The verbal confrontation escalated quickly, with the cop later charging at Parra and telling him he was under arrest. The police officer tackled Parra to the ground, but the latter was able to break free and return inside his home. Parra’s wife was able to capture the incident on video.

Another video sourced from the police documented the heated confrontation between an angered Parra and the police officer, leading the latter to charge at the resident.



According to Camiña, the law “must be upheld at all times,” especially during a public health emergency like the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

“The city government reiterates its call for all residents to observe set protocols during the quarantine period, including the mandatory use of face masks and the practice of social distancing,” Camiña said.

COVID-19 has infected 321 people in Makati as of Sunday, with 34 patients dead due to the disease. The country has so far recorded a total of 7,579 cases of COVID-19, 501 of which are fatal. – Rappler.com