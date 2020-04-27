BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Some parents have been inspired to come up with coronavirus-related baby names to remember that their children came into the world during a pandemic.

In Bacolod City, John Tupas, 23, an e-trike driver, and Colline Tabesa, 20, both of Barangay Taculing decided to name their firstborn Covid Marie.

The child was born on April 13, while Bacolod is under an enhanced community quarantine. The baby weighed 2.6 pounds.

The couple said that they believe their baby will bring hope – that people will continue to be optimistic amid the health crisis that has changed the world as we know it.

Their hope for Covid Marie is for her to finish school and become a doctor in the future.

As of Sunday, April 26, the Department of Health- Western Visayas said that the region has recorded 62 COVID-19 cases, with 4 new cases, 24 recoveries, and 9 deaths.

Bacolod has 9 coronavirus cases: one remains hospitalized; 2 are under home quarantine; 4 have recovered; and 2 died.

In the Philippines, as of Sunday, there are 7,579 coronavirus cases, according to the DOH. There are 501 deaths and 862 patients have recovered. – Rappler.com