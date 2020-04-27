MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) launched on Monday, April 27, an online system where people can report incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) occuring while the Philippines is on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you are, or if you know someone is being abused within your homes or communities, reach out to us," the CHR said. "We are here to help you out, we encourage victim-survivors to reach out and seek help."

The portal, e-Report sa Gender Ombud, can be accessed by going to the gbvcovid.report website.

Once users click "Keep safe, report abuse" button, they will then be prompted to answer several questions about the incident.

The commission, however, urged the public to report immediately to the Philippine National Police's Women and Children Protection Center if they are already in immediate danger.

"The CHR commits to respond to these cases through our referral network, to ensure observance of safety protocols, and to make visible that during quarantine, not all who stay at home are safe," it said.

Concerns are rising over how women and children in abusive homes are coping as the government imposes strict quarantine measures. (READ: Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined over virus)

The CHR urged civil society organizations and advocates to use the portal to document cases of abuse.

"Continue to be vigilant and alert to all forms of GBVs, especially violence against women and children, during the enhanced community quarantine," the commission said.

Metro Manila and several high-risk areas in Luzon remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15. Moderate-risk and low-risk areas, meanwhile, are following general community quarantine guidelines. – Rappler.com