MANILA, Philippines – The Department Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 52 more coronavirus cases among Filipinos overseas, raising the total number of cases to 1,395 as of Monday, April 27.

The DFA said out of the 1,395 confirmed cases, 829 are being treated while 380 have already recovered.

An additional death was recorded, bringing the total death toll among Filipinos abroad to 186.

Cases were spread out across 44 countries, with most of them recorded in Europe. Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 327

Undergoing treatment: 127

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 198

Deaths: 2

Europe

14 countries included

Total: 441

Undergoing treatment: 282

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 96

Deaths: 63

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 299

Undergoing treatment: 273

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 11

Deaths: 15

Americas

5 countries included

Total: 328

Undergoing treatment: 147

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 75

Deaths: 106

Of the 1,395 cases, 421 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has so far recorded 7,777 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 511 deaths and 932 recoveries as of Monday. The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.9 million while over 204,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com