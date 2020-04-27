DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A Filipino nurse assigned to the intensive care unit of a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has died of COVID-19, the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) said.

In a post on its Facebook page, the PNA's UAE chapter said the nurse, Marlon Jimenea, "succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday morning, April 26."

The PNA-UAE described Jimenea, an Ilonggo nurse, as a "fallen hero" who had been a "medical frontliner against the outbreak."

He "died after contracting the disease," the nurses group further said.

Jimenea graduated Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the Central Philippine University in 1997, according to the PNA.

Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes confirmed the matter. "We were informed yesterday," he told UAE Filipino reporters in a group chat. The deceased's wife has also been informed, according to the consul general.

The UAE government announced that the number of COVID-19 tests conducted has broken the one-million mark, reaching a total of 1,022,326 screenings as part of the national plan to intensify coronavirus detection in the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The WAM reported that Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, minister of health and prevention, said COVID-19 tests are available nationwide, for Emiratis and residents alike, at more than 14 mobile drive-through facilities – in addition to screening centers provided for by hospitals and other medical facilities across the country.

"The more tests we conduct, the earlier we detect more cases, and the more efficiently we can contain the virus. The more tests we perform, the more proactive we can handle those proven to be in contact with confirmed cases, as well as those who don't exhibit any symptoms and yet carry the infection," WAM quoted Al Owais as saying.

"It is normal that we detect more cases when we accelerate screening. And herein we would like to reassure the public that this increase in the number of patients is expected and proves that we are on the right path to contain the spread of the virus," he added.

Meanwhile, UAE government spokesperson Amna Al Shamsi said the total number of recoveries rose to 1,887 after another 127 patients have been fully cured.

"Past weeks saw the recovery of an average of 100 cases daily," she said, adding that 20% of the total infections have recovered.

Accelerated screening resulted in the detection of 532 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 9,813.

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide surpassed 2.9 million while over 208,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com