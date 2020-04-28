MANILA, Philippines – Javier Parra was physically assaulted and nearly arrested by police in the front yard of his own home in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City on Sunday, April 26. He said police had asked him to pay P1,000 because his helper was not wearing a face mask while watering the plants in their front yard.

Parra then confronted the police to ask why they were enforcing the face mask rule in his private property. A confrontation happened.

In the video captured by cops, Parra was seen cursing at them and asking them to leave his property.

In a video taken by Parra’s wife recorded towards the end of the incident, the cop is seen arresting Parra by tackling him to the ground.

The police report by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said, “With no apparent reason someone from inside the house identified as Mr Javier Parra and Mrs Abegail Salvador his wife went outside. Hence, Mr Parra argued regarding the advise (sic) of the police officer and even challenged the authority and how to properly implement ECQ (enhanced community quarantine)."

But Parra is preparing to sue the cops for alleged abuse.

No law or regulation states that residents must wear face masks in their private property to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (READ: Luzon lockdown: What are the do's and don'ts?)

On Tuesday, April 28, Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong sits down with Javier Parra to talk about the incident, and how it is like to be in front of the police, whom President Duterte ordered to "take over" the implementation of rules under the extended lockdown in Luzon. – Rappler.com