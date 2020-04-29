MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The passing rate for the 2019 Bar Examinations is 27.36%, or a total of 2,103 Bar takers, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe, the Bar Chairman, announced on Wednesday, April 29.

This is higher than the previous year's 22.07%.

This is equivalent to 2,103 examinees who passed out of the 7,685 takers.

Bernabe said the en banc lowered the passing grade to 74.

"The Court en banc decided to lower the passing rate from 75% to 74% in light of, among other considerations, the discerned need for more younger and technologically adept lawyers to help different fronts of society as we meet the peculiar challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and transition to the new normal," Bernabe said.

The full list of the 2019 Bar passers is expected to be published on the Supreme Court website shortly after the High Court completes its special en banc session.

Bar Chair Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe delivered her traditional message which was livestreamed by the Court.

This year is a peculiar experience for Bar passers as the coronavirus pandemic forced the hopefuls to wait for the results at home. Visiting the Supreme Court premises, as is tradition every year, has been prohibited.

In the 2018 examinations, 22.07% passed, with Ateneo de Manila University class valedictorian Sean James Borja topping the Bar.

The Bar Chairman for the 2020 Examinations is Associate Justice Marvic Leonen. – Rappler.com