MANILA, Philippines – Out of the total 229 jail staff and prisoners who have tested positive for coronavirus, only 4 have recovered and they are all personnel, according to the Bureau of Management and Penology (BJMP).

BJMP Director Allan Iral reported this on Tuesday, April 28, to the House coronavirus peace and order cluster which met online in the morning.

According to BJMP's latest tally as of April 27, of the 195 prisoners nationwide who tested positive for the coronavirus, none have recovered.

The 229 figure excludes the 49 convicts from Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) facilities, of whom one – from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) – has already died.

Cebu jails remain to have the worst outbreak, with 186 prisoners and 24 jail staff positive for COVID-19.

The Supreme Court is still deliberating on a petition to release on humanitarian grounds masses of low-risk and vulnerable prisoners. The Court had also ordered the urgent release of prisoners who qualify under an old rule for temporary releases – those whose cases are not moving, and those who have been jailed longer than their minimum penalty.

Latest tally

Here is the breakdown of the BJMP numbers:

According to the latest tally, the 9 prisoners at the Quezon City Jail remain to be the only ones so far in Metro Manila who tested positive for the coronavirus. But the report revealed that there were 4 other jail staff in Caloocan, Marikina, Pasay, and Mandaluyong who tested positive.

No prisoners from those jails have tested positive, but most of the staff had not recovered yet either.

The 4 recoveries came from Quezon City and Mandaluyong jails.

Iral told the House cluster that they have received P1.8 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Department of Health (DOH).

"Na-distibute namin ito with Region 3, NCR and Calabarzon (We have distributed it to Region 3, National Capital Region and Calabarzon)," said Iral. – Rappler.com